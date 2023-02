By Express News Service

Rian Johnson’s series Poker Face has been renewed for a second season on Peacock. The series’ debuted only on January 26 and several episodes of the series are yet to come.

Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, someone with a characteristic to determine when someone is lying.

Every episode of the show focuses on encounters she makes on the way, meeting new characters and coming across strange yet mysterious crimes.

