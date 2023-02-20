Home Entertainment English

BAFTA face criticism as viewers complain award winners were overwhelmingly white: Reports

In the acting categories, all four of the winners were white, including Elvis star Austin Butler and Best Actress winner Cate Blanchett for Tár.

Edward Berger poses for photographers with the Director Award for the film 'All Quiet on the Western Front' at the 76th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London (Photo | AP)

BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) has drawn flak for overwhelmingly white award winners.

Many viewers thought non-white actors were overlooked, including Malaysian performer Michelle Yeoh, who was up for leading actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daily Mirror reported.

Taking to Twitter to share their frustration, viewers used the hashtag #BaftasSoWhite to raise awareness of the lack of diversity among last night’s winners list, Stylist magazine reported.

“The Bafta actor awards going to four white actors when there were brilliant performances nominated from Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis, [Danielle] Deadwyler, Ke Huy Quan, Angela Bassett, Hong Chau and Daryl McCormack feels very #BaftasSoWhite,” wrote one viewer.

“Wait. Has any POC won? Because I’ve seen some phenomenal work by those nominated, who absolutely deserve their flowers. If I’m correct, not one has won?? Sheila Atim? Naomi Ackie? Viola Davis? Daryl McCormack? Michelle Yeoh? Bruh,” added another, according to the report.

