Emma Mackey leaving Netflix's 'Sex Education' after season 4

The actor, who recently finished filming for the fourth season of the show, shared the news at the BAFTAs where she won the Rising Star Award .

Published: 20th February 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Emma Mackey

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Emma Mackey has revealed that she won't returning for the potential fifth season of Netflix's popular series "Sex Education".

"Season 5? I've just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don't think I'll be in season 5. I've said goodbye to Maeve," she told RadioTimes.

Mackey is not the only "Sex Education" star exiting from the series after Season 4. Ncuti Gatwa recently wrapped filming his character of Eric. Netflix is yet to announce the premiere date for "Sex Education" season 4.

Emma Mackey, winner of the EE rising star award, poses for photographers at the 76th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)

The show, written and created by Laurie Nunn, centres on Otis (Asa Butterfield), an insecure teenager, and his mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), a sex therapist.

