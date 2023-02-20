India's 'All That Breathes' misses out on BAFTA award for best documentary

Home Entertainment English

Directed by Daniel Roher, "Navalny" details the 2020 assassination attempt on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

By PTI

LONDON: India's climate change documentary "All That Breathes" on Sunday lost the best documentary award to "Navalny" at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.

The other nominees in the Best Documentary Feature segment were "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", "Fire of Love" and "A House Made of Splinters".

"All That Breathes", directed by Shaunak Sen, was one of the main contenders for the documentary prize. The film is also nominated for an Academy Award.

Set in Delhi, the documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

It previously won the 'World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary' at this year's Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The prizes - officially known as the EE BAFTA Film Awards are the UK's equivalent of Hollywood's Academy Awards.

Hosted by Richard E Grant, the award ceremony was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

