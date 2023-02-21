Home Entertainment English

Embracing the 'shoey': Harry Styles drinks out of shoe during Australia concert

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever (heard of)," Styles said, referencing the "shoey," which was popularized by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Published: 21st February 2023 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 12:06 PM

Harry Styles does the 'shoey' at a concert in Perth. (Photo | Screengrab @Twitter)

By ANI

CANBERRA: Singer Harry Styles surprised everyone by kicking off his concert with an Aussie tradition.

The 'As It Was' chart-topper played his first Aussie show in Perth Monday night and stunned fans when he drank out of his Adidas sneaker, Page Six reported.

Taking a song break, Harry, 29, slipped off one of his shoes, filled it with liquid - presumably beer - and without hesitation necked his shoe's contents before putting it back on his foot.

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever (heard of)," Styles said, referencing the "shoey," which was popularized by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Footage of the moment quickly went viral, leaving several netizens uneasy.

"This is so horrible," a social media user commented.

"Why Harry Why," another one wrote.

Harry jetted off to Australia shortly after appearing at this year's Brit awards in London, where he won all four awards he was nominated for, including best artist, best song for As It Was, best album for Harry's House and best pop/R&B act. 

