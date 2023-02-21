Jodie Turner-Smith to appear in Sex Education Season 4

By Express News Service

Actor Jodie Turner-Smith is set to appear in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix series Sex Education, the actor revealed during this year’s BAFTAs.

Jodie also added that actor Ncuto Gatwa who plays Eric in the series, played a pivotal role in her casting. Collider quoted her as saying, “First of all, all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa who – I DIE for him – and he’s my favourite character on the show. So when he called me and asked me to do it I was like, I don’t care how much they’re paying I’m doing [it].”

While the details about her character are kept under wraps, it is likely that she will appear as Eric’s family member. It is also to be noted that earlier Ncuti had hinted that he would leaving the show after the upcoming season.

It is to be noted that several supporting cast members have left the show, including Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, Rakhee Thakrar, among others. There is no release date for the fourth season of Sex Education so far.

