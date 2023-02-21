Nick Frost, Alicia Silverstone join cast of dark comedy Krazy House

By Express News Service

Actors Nick Frost, Alicia Silverstone and Kevin Connolly have joined the cast of Krazy House, the upcoming dark comedy film. It marks the English debut for Dutch writer-director duo Steffen Haars and Flip van der Kuil.

As per Collider report, Krazy House will centre on a religious person played by Nick and his family, whose house is riddled with wanted criminals under the guise of Russian workers.

As they make Bernie to tear up the place in order to find loot, it is up to Bernie to save his family. The report added that the film will be set in the 90s and the filming has been wrapped up in Amsterdam.

Others part of the cast include Gaite Jansen, Walt Klink, Jan Bijvoet, Chris Peters, and Matti Stooker. Backed by Maarten Swart under Kaap Holland Film along with Steffen and Flip, a release date for the film is yet to be announced.

