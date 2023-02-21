Vanessa Redgrave, Freida Pinto to star in 'Boy At the Back of the Class' adaptation

Home Entertainment English

The story centers on a mysterious boy called Ahmet who joins nine-year-old Alexa's school.

Actors Vanessa Redgrave, Freida Pinto. (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Indian actor Frieda Pinto and British cinema veteran Vanessa Redgrave have boarded the cast of the family movie 'The Boy at the Back of the Class', based on the acclaimed children's book.

According to entertainment website Variety, Stephen Herek is directing the movie.

As Alexa learns that he is a refugee, separated from his family, she will do anything she can to help.

With the adults out of the way, Alexa and her school friends come up with a daring plan to reunite Ahmet with his family -- the start of an adventure that will take them all the way to Buckingham Palace, the official plotline reads.

The movie is penned by screenwriter Tim John.

Adam Rolston and David Braithwaite of Studio Pictures are producing the project with Nicola Pearcey of Picnik Entertainment and Paul Grindey executive producing.

'The Boy at the Back of the Class', written by Onjali Q Rauf, was first published in 2018.

