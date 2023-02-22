Home Entertainment English

'Evil Dead Rise' to be the longest film in the franchise

The film’s runtime is 96 minutes. Written and directed by Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise is the fifth instalment in the franchise.

Published: 22nd February 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Evil Dead Rise

A still from the movie 'Evil Dead Rise'

By Express News Service

Evil Dead Rise, the upcoming film in the Evil Dead franchise is all set to hit the theatres this April 21. Ahead of the release, reports are going rounds that the upcoming film will be the longest in the franchise.

The film’s runtime is 96 minutes. Written and directed by Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise is the fifth instalment in the franchise.

According to reports the original, The Evil Dead’s runtime was 85 minutes, the second outing,  Evil Dead II runtime clocked 84 minutes, Army of Darkness at 81 minutes, and Evil Dead (2013) at 91 minutes. 

On the other hand, Evil Dead Rise’s runtime is shorter compared to the recently released horror films like The Halloween Ends, The Black Phone and Scream.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
'Evil Dead Rise'
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp