'Evil Dead Rise' to be the longest film in the franchise

Evil Dead Rise, the upcoming film in the Evil Dead franchise is all set to hit the theatres this April 21. Ahead of the release, reports are going rounds that the upcoming film will be the longest in the franchise.

The film’s runtime is 96 minutes. Written and directed by Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise is the fifth instalment in the franchise.

According to reports the original, The Evil Dead’s runtime was 85 minutes, the second outing, Evil Dead II runtime clocked 84 minutes, Army of Darkness at 81 minutes, and Evil Dead (2013) at 91 minutes.

On the other hand, Evil Dead Rise’s runtime is shorter compared to the recently released horror films like The Halloween Ends, The Black Phone and Scream.

