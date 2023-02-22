Home Entertainment English

Netflix CEO lauds Bhansali’s ‘unique’ storytelling ability

The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, which marks his venture into the OTT space, was launched recently.

Published: 22nd February 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ted Sarandos

By Express News Service

The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, which marks his venture into the OTT space, was launched recently. Ted Sarandos, the Co-CEO of Netflix, recently flew down to India to attend the asset launch of the series.

Talking about Bhansali and the length of work he has done so far, Ted said, “The range of the work, I mean for me when I think of his career, thinking about Khamoshi (Silence), Black, Gangubai, the widely different storytelling, it’s widely different worlds that he is building out and this ability to find the right balance between style, drama and substance and how he moves a story. That, I think, is very unique.”

Recalling the first time Ted met SLB, he shared, “When we first met, Sanjay talked about this project. I thought, ‘Oh, I want to see that right now.’ I know from his other work that this is something he very uniquely could bring to screen the size, the scale.”

In conclusion, Netflix India content head Monika Shergill had similar things to share about the auteur director. She added, “Sanjay is the absolute true visionary. The magician creator from India to the world. Heermandi is going to be an absolutely special gift to the world from India.”
 

