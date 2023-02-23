Russell Crowe plays demon fighting priest in The Pope Exorcist

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that The Pope Exorcist, the upcoming supernatural horror film, will release on April 14. And recently, the makers released a featurette introducing actor Russell Crowe’s character. He plays the role of the real-life priest Father Gabriele Amorth, who was the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican. Inspired by his demonic case files, the film centres around Father Gabriele Amorth, the chief exorcist in the Vatican. He is known for battling Satan and innocent-possessing demons. He has performed more than 1,00,00 exorcisms in his lifetime.

The video shows Amorth’s role in the catholic church and how he performed thousands of exorcisms for over three and a half decades. Directed by Julius Avery, the film also stars Ralph Ineson (The Witch), Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep, Midnight Mass), and Franco Nero.

Production for The Walking Dead spin-off series begins The filming for The Walking Dead spin-off series has begun in New Jersey. The series will revolve around the two characters, Rick and Michonne who were romantically linked.

The upcoming yet-to-be titled series will include six episodes and will premiere next year. Both Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will reprise their roles as Rick and Michonne respectively. The show runner of the series is Scott M Gimple and will also serve as the executive producer. Besides him, the lead actors will also be the executive producers along with Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath.

A release date for the spin-off series is yet to be announced. The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror drama series that is based on comic book by the same name. After zombies take over the land, survivors have to go to every extent to keep themselves alive. Apart from fighting against the zombies who are called the “walkers”, the survivors should also battle other humans. The series premiered on AMC in 2010 and ran for eleven seasons before it concluded in 2021.



