Russell Crowe plays demon fighting priest in The Pope Exorcist

He is known for battling Satan and innocent-possessing demons. He has performed more than 1,00,00 exorcisms in his lifetime. 

Published: 23rd February 2023 09:43 AM

Actor Russell Crowe

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that The Pope Exorcist, the upcoming supernatural horror film, will release on April 14. And recently, the makers released a featurette introducing actor Russell Crowe’s character. He plays the role of the real-life priest Father Gabriele Amorth, who was the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican. Inspired by his demonic case files, the film centres around Father Gabriele Amorth, the chief exorcist in the Vatican. He is known for battling Satan and innocent-possessing demons. He has performed more than 1,00,00 exorcisms in his lifetime. 

The video shows Amorth’s role in the catholic church and how he performed thousands of exorcisms for over three and a half decades. Directed by Julius Avery, the film also stars  Ralph Ineson (The Witch), Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep, Midnight Mass), and Franco Nero. 

