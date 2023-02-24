Home Entertainment English

Berlin Film Festival: Chinese star Fan Bingbing makes her return to cinema after five years

A tax-evasion scandal saw Chinese star Fan Bingbing disappear from public view. 

In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes. (File Photo | AP)

After a five-year pause, Chinese star Fan Bingbing on Friday addressed the Berlin Film Festival press corps in support of her latest movie, Green Night, reports said. 

According to Deadline, Fan was quickly asked about her experience in 2018, and the press conference moderator was just as quick in an attempt to shut down any discussion of topics unrelated to Green Night.

Fan, however, spoke up. “It’s fine, it’s fine,” she said through a translator. “I was at home, and I’d like to thank all my fans worldwide for being concerned about me… I was dealing with some things, but you know, everybody’s life has highs and lows, and when you reach a low, you steadily, gradually climb back up again. It’s a tough process, but you learn a lot of new things at the same time and a lot about the world and a lot about people… For me, it was a very good experience in retrospect… Everything’s fine with me now,” Deadline reported.

Fan, who was not solely working in her native language, said the biggest challenge was “basically that I haven’t acted for five years… In those five years I’ve done a lot, but I had still always wanted to find the right screenplay for my next step forward that allowed me to bring my mental state and my emotions to it. It’s quite cruel on you if you don’t act for five years, because I love performing… So from that point of view, its been a very precious chance for me, and if you talk about it as a challenge I just felt that I had to use 120% of my ability to do it right and to repay the director for her trust in me.”

Fan appeared in 2022’s female action thriller The 355, but as was documented in Erich Schwartzel’s book Red Carpet: Hollywood, China and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy, it was via greenscreen and with a body double, Deadline report said.

Fan added today, “We have Chinese language films taking their place on the world stage and that’s something that’s very exciting for anyone in cinema or the arts more generally. This process of starting again is a process imbued with a lot of hope.”

