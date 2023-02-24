Camila Cabello joins Chiwetel Ejiofor feature

By Express News Service

The award-winning singer-songwriter, Camila Cabello is all set to star in Chiwetel Ejiofor’s directorial Rob Peace. She will be joining Jay Will, Mary J. Blige, and Chiwetel Ejiofor himself, as the cast of the film.

Chiwetel Ejiofor is adapting Rob Peace from The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League, Jeff Hobbs’ best-selling biography. The film will revolve around the true story of Robert Peace who went to graduating from Yale and growing up in a crime-ridden area of Newark. He worked as a lab researcher of cancer and infectious diseases, while also making six figures from the sale of marijuana. Peace’s life was tragically cut short in a 2011 shooting.

Camila Cabello has been announced to be playing Naya, a classmate of Rob Peace’s at Yale, while Mary and Chiwetel will be playing his parents. Camilla made her feature film debut in Prime Video’s Cinderella reimagining, in which she played the titular role. She has previously bagged the Latin Grammy, American Music Award, and Billboard Music Award for her stint on the musical side. She is also a former member of Fifth Harmony, which was at a time one of the biggest girl groups in music history.

Producers on Rob Peace include Antoine Fuqua, Rebecca Hobbs, Kat Samick, Andrea Calderwood, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Meanwhile, Blige, Luke Rodgers, Morgan Earnest, Jeff Skoll, Robert Kessel, Jamin O’Brien, and Bruce Evans serve as executive producers. Rob Peace is currently in production, and there is no tentative release window announced yet.

The award-winning singer-songwriter, Camila Cabello is all set to star in Chiwetel Ejiofor’s directorial Rob Peace. She will be joining Jay Will, Mary J. Blige, and Chiwetel Ejiofor himself, as the cast of the film. Chiwetel Ejiofor is adapting Rob Peace from The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League, Jeff Hobbs’ best-selling biography. The film will revolve around the true story of Robert Peace who went to graduating from Yale and growing up in a crime-ridden area of Newark. He worked as a lab researcher of cancer and infectious diseases, while also making six figures from the sale of marijuana. Peace’s life was tragically cut short in a 2011 shooting. Camila Cabello has been announced to be playing Naya, a classmate of Rob Peace’s at Yale, while Mary and Chiwetel will be playing his parents. Camilla made her feature film debut in Prime Video’s Cinderella reimagining, in which she played the titular role. She has previously bagged the Latin Grammy, American Music Award, and Billboard Music Award for her stint on the musical side. She is also a former member of Fifth Harmony, which was at a time one of the biggest girl groups in music history. Producers on Rob Peace include Antoine Fuqua, Rebecca Hobbs, Kat Samick, Andrea Calderwood, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Meanwhile, Blige, Luke Rodgers, Morgan Earnest, Jeff Skoll, Robert Kessel, Jamin O’Brien, and Bruce Evans serve as executive producers. Rob Peace is currently in production, and there is no tentative release window announced yet.