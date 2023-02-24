Home Entertainment English

Camila Cabello joins Chiwetel Ejiofor feature

The award-winning singer-songwriter, Camila Cabello is all set to star in Chiwetel Ejiofor’s directorial Rob Peace.

Published: 24th February 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The award-winning singer-songwriter, Camila Cabello is all set to star in Chiwetel Ejiofor’s directorial Rob Peace. She will be joining Jay Will, Mary J. Blige, and Chiwetel Ejiofor himself, as the cast of the film. 

Chiwetel Ejiofor is adapting Rob Peace from The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League, Jeff Hobbs’ best-selling biography. The film will revolve around the true story of Robert Peace who went to graduating from Yale and growing up in a crime-ridden area of Newark. He worked as a lab researcher of cancer and infectious diseases, while also making six figures from the sale of marijuana.  Peace’s life was tragically cut short in a 2011 shooting. 

Camila Cabello has been announced to be playing Naya, a classmate of Rob Peace’s at Yale, while Mary and Chiwetel will be playing his parents. Camilla made her feature film debut in Prime Video’s Cinderella reimagining, in which she played the titular role. She has previously bagged the Latin Grammy, American Music Award, and Billboard Music Award for her stint on the musical side. She is also a former member of Fifth Harmony, which was at a time one of the biggest girl groups in music history.

Producers on Rob Peace include Antoine Fuqua, Rebecca Hobbs, Kat Samick, Andrea Calderwood, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Meanwhile, Blige, Luke Rodgers, Morgan Earnest, Jeff Skoll, Robert Kessel, Jamin O’Brien, and Bruce Evans serve as executive producers. Rob Peace is currently in production, and there is no tentative release window announced yet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Camila Cabello
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp