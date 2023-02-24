Home Entertainment English

Cynthia Nixon to direct 'And Just Like That' Season 2

Actor-director Cynthia Nixon is all set to direct the second season of And Just Like That...

Published: 24th February 2023

By Express News Service

Actor-director Cynthia Nixon is all set to direct the second season of And Just Like That... The actor, who played Miranda Hobbes throughout the original series Sex and the City and its sequel, took to Instagram to share the news. 

Cynthia captioned the Instagram post, “Double duty for #AndJustLikeThat. I’m thrilled to be back in the director’s chair for Season 2.”  In the photo, she was seen on set, wearing a grey T-shirt, surrounded by a bunch of other artists in the background. 

And Just Like That... follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte in a new phase of their life. The sequel killed Mr Big in the first episode and revealed Miranda to be queer in the course of the first season among other character revelations. 

Cynthia Nixon previously directed episode 6 in season 1 titled, Diwali. Along with Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker will be returning as Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, and introduced Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz and Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel among others.
 

