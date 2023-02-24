Home Entertainment English

Keanu trained for 12 weeks for action in John Wick 4

Actor Keanu Reeves is well known for performing many of the stunts by himself.

By Express News Service

Actor Keanu Reeves is well known for performing many of the stunts by himself. And for the upcoming fourth instalment of the John Wick franchise, the actor had undergone training for nearly three months. 
According to Variety, Reeves said that he had been training for about 12 weeks in new levels of action.

“You know, nun-chucks, which was challenging. John Wick’s action asks just a little bit more. And you see the effort and the commitment from the team.” According to Reeves, the most challenging was a car stunt in which his character races around the historic Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Reeves had to learn how to do a reverse 180 and drift all while reloading his prop gun and shooting it out of the door.

“For ‘Chapter 4’, we wanted to bring the muscle cars back. Have we gone too far?” the actor asked about the insane stunts in the film. We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy. There’s 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse into-forward 270s, drifting. So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play,” he added.

He further noted that the fourth instalment has the most action sequences compared to other parts. The upcoming film is directed by Chad Stahelski and based on a script written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theatres on March 24.

