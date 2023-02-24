Kevin Feige on future Moon Knight plans

By Express News Service

Kevin Feige has revealed that he has plans for the future of Moon Knight in the MCU. While the first season of Moon Knight, starring Oscar Issac, has just wrapped up, Marvel boss Kevin Feigh has announced his plans for the character.

While a second season for the show has been all but confirmed, it has been speculated that the character will make his big screen debut with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The upcoming Avengers film will revolve around Kang the Conqueror, who was introduced in the first season of Loki and also recently appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will see the new lineup of Avengers coming together to fight against Kang and his quest to conquer the earth.

Moon Knight’s writer Jeremy Slater revealed in an interview that Kang’s Pharaoh variant Rama Tut was supposed to appear in Moon Knight season one before the idea was scrapped. The final episode of Moon Knight season 1 included a QR code that led to a comic where you can see Moon Knight fighting Kang.



