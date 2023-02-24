Home Entertainment English

Kevin Feige on future Moon Knight plans

Kevin Feige has revealed that he has plans for the future of Moon Knight in the MCU.

Published: 24th February 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios Kevin Feige (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

Kevin Feige has revealed that he has plans for the future of Moon Knight in the MCU. While the first season of Moon Knight, starring Oscar Issac, has just wrapped up, Marvel boss Kevin Feigh has announced his plans for the character.

While a second season for the show has been all but confirmed, it has been speculated that the character will make his big screen debut with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The upcoming Avengers film will revolve around Kang the Conqueror, who was introduced in the first season of Loki and also recently appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will see the new lineup of Avengers coming together to fight against Kang and his quest to conquer the earth.

Moon Knight’s writer Jeremy Slater revealed in an interview that Kang’s Pharaoh variant Rama Tut was supposed to appear in Moon Knight season  one before the idea was scrapped. The final episode of Moon Knight season 1 included a QR code that led to a comic where you can see Moon Knight fighting Kang.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kevin Feige Moon Knight
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp