Home Entertainment English

Paris Hilton reveals she was drugged & raped by an older man when she was 15: Report

Prior to that violation, the “Stars Are Blind” hitmaker told readers about a time that one of her teachers “manipulated” her and kissed her. 

Published: 24th February 2023 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Paris Hilton. (Photo | AFP)

Paris Hilton. (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Paris Hilton, 42 has opened up about several incidents of abuse in her life during a new interview with Glamour magazine on February 23. Not only was she “manipulated” by one of her teachers, but she also recalled a time she was drugged and raped by an older man when she was 15 years old. 

“I remembered it. I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, ‘You’re dreaming, you’re dreaming,’ and whispering that in my ear,” the US socialite and model told Glamour magazine.

Reporting about the interview, US digital media, Hollywood Life said the tragic incident took place after Paris and a friend hung out with some older men after giving them their “beeper [pager] numbers” at Century City mall in Los Angeles.

“And then one day, they invited us to their house and we’re drinking these berry wine coolers,” Paris recalled. “I didn’t drink or anything back then, but then when I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy. I don’t know what he put in there, I’m assuming it was a roofie [Rohypnol].” The outlet noted that was the now mom-of-one‘s “first sexual experience” and that it since made her “ashamed” of herself.

Prior to that violation, the “Stars Are Blind” hitmaker told readers about a time that one of her teachers “manipulated” her and kissed her. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paris Hilton
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM calls upon world leaders to create inclusive agenda to win back confidence
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Adani issue: SC says not going to issue any injunction to media
Congress party leaders at the Steering Committee during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Cong plenary session begins, all eyes on steering committee's decision on CWC polls
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Madras, Allahabad High Courts get four advocates as additional judges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp