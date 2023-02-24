Paris Hilton reveals she was drugged & raped by an older man when she was 15: Report

By Online Desk

Paris Hilton, 42 has opened up about several incidents of abuse in her life during a new interview with Glamour magazine on February 23. Not only was she “manipulated” by one of her teachers, but she also recalled a time she was drugged and raped by an older man when she was 15 years old.

“I remembered it. I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, ‘You’re dreaming, you’re dreaming,’ and whispering that in my ear,” the US socialite and model told Glamour magazine.

Reporting about the interview, US digital media, Hollywood Life said the tragic incident took place after Paris and a friend hung out with some older men after giving them their “beeper [pager] numbers” at Century City mall in Los Angeles.

“And then one day, they invited us to their house and we’re drinking these berry wine coolers,” Paris recalled. “I didn’t drink or anything back then, but then when I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy. I don’t know what he put in there, I’m assuming it was a roofie [Rohypnol].” The outlet noted that was the now mom-of-one‘s “first sexual experience” and that it since made her “ashamed” of herself.

Prior to that violation, the “Stars Are Blind” hitmaker told readers about a time that one of her teachers “manipulated” her and kissed her.

