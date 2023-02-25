HBO series 'Succession' to wrap up with season 4

By Express News Service

The Emmy-winning HBO series Succession will be ending after season 4. Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong revealed that season 4 is the series finale. Season four of Succession returns on March 26 on HBO.

The satirical black comedy-drama series centres on the wealthy Roy family. The first season premiered on June 3, 2018.

The showrunner Jesse Armstrong hinted about the end of the season in an article penned in The New Yorker, “there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”.

Succession broke out in its first season, earned the Emmy for Best Drama Series for its sophomore run, and followed that up with another win for its third season.

The series features an ensemble cast of Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alexander Skarsgård, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold and Rob Yang.

