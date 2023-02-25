Home Entertainment English

Hong Kong model murdered, body parts found in refrigerator

The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, superintendent Alan Chung told reporters.

Published: 25th February 2023 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

The partial remains of Abby Choi were found in a village house. (Photo | AFP, Instagram)

By AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police have arrested three persons for the murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model after a financial dispute with her ex-husband’s family, authorities said today.

The partial remains of well-known influencer Abby Choi, who last week appeared on the digital cover of fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco, were found in a village house set up as a butchery site, police said.

“We are still looking for the head,” superintendent Alan Chung told reporters, after disclosing that a woman’s limbs had been discovered inside a refrigerator.

The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, Chung said.

“Two pots of stew believed to contain human tissue” were left at the scene, he added.

The father, mother and elder brother of Choi’s ex-husband – who is still at large – have been arrested and will face murder charges, he added.

“We believe the victim and her ex-husband’s family had many financial disputes involving huge sums,” Chung said.

“Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill.”

Choi was first reported missing on Wednesday.

She was allegedly last seen by her ex-husband’s brother, who also worked as her chauffeur. Police said the family had earlier lied to mislead investigators.

The village house had been recently rented and was unfurnished – suggesting it was set up to dispose of Choi’s body, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Model murder
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp