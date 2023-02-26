Guy Ritchie opens up about the possibility of 'Aladdin' sequel

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie's Aladdin, the 2019 live-action film, received a great reception. Starring Mena Massoud and Will Smith, the film made over $1 billion at the box office. Recently, in an interview with Collider, Richie was asked about the possibility of a sequel.

And expressing his happiness working with Disney, he said that for now, it is a wait-and-see circumstance. However, he also noted that he would be happy to do a sequel of Aladdin.

"I'd very much like to. I can't tell you how much I enjoyed that experience. It was a great experience. That whole Disney thing, as you can imagine, is such a professional outfit. Just from that perspective, it was so much fun. I would very much like to, we'll wait and see. We have been kicking some ideas around for some time now, but it'd be great to do, it would be great to go back there," he added.

