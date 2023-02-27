British singer Adele & beau Rich Paul are engaged: Reports

By Online Desk

British singing superstar Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul are reportedly engaged, according to Evening Standard.

The singer, 34, and the sports agent Paul, 41, went public with their relationship in September 2021. She confirmed in summer 2022 they were living together, the report said.

Paul is the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall. The pair have been spotted watching basketball games together in the US where they both live, Evening Standard reported.

In August last year, Adele gave a rare glimpse into her private life.

In an interview with Elle UK and its American counterpart, Elle US, she said of Paul: “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.”

Adele shares a son, Angelo, with Konecki. She announced her split from the charity boss in April 2019. Their divorce was finalised in March 2021, with the former couple sharing custody of their son.

Many songs on her latest album, 30, deal with the split.

Earlier this month, Adele revealed she’s been performing her residency with a disintegrated disc in her spine, the report added.

