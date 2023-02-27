Home Entertainment English

It’s a wrap for season 2 of 'Reacher'

The filming for the second season of Prime Video’s Reacher has been wrapped up, the streamer announced through their Twitter handle on Saturday.

By Express News Service

The filming for the second season of Prime Video’s Reacher has been wrapped up, the streamer announced through their Twitter handle on Saturday. The hit action-drama is based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child.

On Twitter, Prime Video posted a short clip in which actor Alan Ritchson is seen in his Reacher outfit with blood on his face. Announcing the wrap he says, “I just came offset. Reacher Season 2, the last scene is done. As you can see, things got a little crazy. We promised things will be back bigger and better than ever.

And we did not lie.” He then moves towards a giant clapboard, saying, “We do it Reacher style, here it is to close out the season,” as he claps the giant board. “It’s officially done. Season 2 is back bigger and better than ever. We promised we would, and the proof is in the pudding.”

The popular book series, Jack Reacher, was already developed into a film franchise starring Tom Cruise in the lead. However, the Prime Video series is not connected to the film franchise. The Reacher series was developed for Amazon Prime Video by Nick Santora, he is known as the writer/producer of many superhit shows like The Sopranos, Prison Break, and Law and Order.

