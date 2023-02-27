Home Entertainment English

SAG Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins big with four awards 

The award for the best actor went to Brendan Fraser for The Whale. It is to be noted that studio A24 is behind Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale.

Published: 27th February 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 11:27 AM

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards were given out on Sunday, with the American absurdist comedy drama Everything Everywhere All at Once coming out as a the biggest winner by sweeping off categories such as lead actress, supporting actor, supporting actor and ensemble cast. The award for the best actor went to Brendan Fraser for The Whale. It is to be noted that studio A24 is behind Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale.

Apart from this, in the small screen category, Abbott Elementary took away the prize for best TV comedy ensemble while The White Lotus bagged the best TV drama.

Here is the full list of winners

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carrell (The Patient)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Winner: Sam Elliott (1883)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Evan Peters (Dahmer)

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt (The English)

Winner: Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Niecy Nash Betts (Dahmer)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Winner: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Winner: Jean Smart (Hacks)

  • Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Winner: Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Winner: Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

  • Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

Winner: The White Lotus

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Winner: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Winner: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Winner: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Winner: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Adam Sandler (Hustle)

  • Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

  • Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Winner: Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

  • Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Winner: Stranger Things

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

