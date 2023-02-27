SAG Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins big with four awards
The award for the best actor went to Brendan Fraser for The Whale. It is to be noted that studio A24 is behind Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale.
Apart from this, in the small screen category, Abbott Elementary took away the prize for best TV comedy ensemble while The White Lotus bagged the best TV drama.
Here is the full list of winners
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carrell (The Patient)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Winner: Sam Elliott (1883)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Evan Peters (Dahmer)
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt (The English)
Winner: Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Niecy Nash Betts (Dahmer)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Winner: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Winner: Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner: Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Winner: Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
Winner: The White Lotus
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Winner: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Winner: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (“Blonde)
Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
Winner: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Winner: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Adam Sandler (Hustle)
- Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
- Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Winner: Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
- Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Winner: Stranger Things
