Actor Tom Sizemore's brain aneurysm worsens, doctors recommend end-of-life decision

Tom Sizemore, who has a history of abuse, played Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath in Steven Spielberg's 1998 war movie "Saving Private Ryan".

Actor Tom Sizemore. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Tom Sizemore's family is "deciding end of life concerns," following a brain aneurysm that happened to the actor on February 18, according to Sizemore's manager Charles Lago, who confirmed the news to Variety.

According to a statement from Lago, "Doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday."

The statement continued, "We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."

Variety reports Sizemore collapsed on February 18 at his Los Angeles home, and paramedics took him to the hospital. There, medical professionals discovered that he had had a stroke that led to a brain aneurysm.

Since then, Sizemore has remained in serious condition and is being given intensive care while in a coma.

Sizemore gained attention in the 1990s by portraying the tough guy in movies including "Natural Born Killers," "Passenger 57," "True Romance," and "Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man."

He played Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath in Steven Spielberg's 1998 war movie "Saving Private Ryan," which served him his big break. The movie "Saving Private Ryan" later received an Academy Award nomination for best picture.

Sizemore has collaborated on projects with filmmakers such as Michael Mann, Martin Scorsese, Peter Hyams, Carl Franklin, Oliver Stone, Ridley Scott, and Michael Bay during his career.

Sizemore has a history of abuse, as per Variety. He was found guilty of domestic abuse against his then-girlfriend in 2003, and after being detained a few months earlier on suspicion of hitting his partner, Sizemore pled not guilty to two domestic violence offences in 2017.

