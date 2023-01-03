Home Entertainment English

'The Conjuring 4' could 'potentially' be last film in franchise, says Director James Wan

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote the screenplay for the second and third "The Conjuring" movies, will return as writer on the fourth part of the series.

Published: 03rd January 2023 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

'The Conjuring' (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Work on the fourth instalment of "The Conjuring" is underway, says horror master James Wan, who has teased the film could be the last chapter in the popular film franchise.

The supernatural horror movie series could "potentially" wrap up with the upcoming sequel to "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" (2021), he hinted.

In an interview with the entertainment website Collider, Wan said the makers want to put their best foot forward with the project.

"We are working on it right now. With the 'Conjuring' films, we are very precious about (them).

"And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling," the filmmaker, who serves as executive producer on "The Conjuring 4", said.

Asked if the next film would be the last in the series, Wan added: "We never know. You never know. We'll see."

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote the screenplay for the second and third "The Conjuring" movies, will return as writer on the fourth part of the series.

Wan along with Peter Safran will return to co-produce the film.

Franchise leads Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will also reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conjuring Conjuring franchise The Conjuring James Wan
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp