James Cameron reveals game plan for Avatar sequels  

Avatar: The Way of Water is successfully running in theatres and creating massive box office records worldwide.

Published: 04th January 2023 09:25 AM

Hollywood mogul James Cameron

By Express News Service

Avatar: The Way of Water is successfully running in theatres and creating massive box office records worldwide. Meanwhile, the film’s director James Cameron recently confirmed that several sequels are planned for the coming years to make sure that the sci-fi franchise stays fresh in the memories of audiences, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to reports, Cameron revealed that ideally two years from now Avatar 3 will release and three years later Avatar 4 will release. Avatar 5 will release two years after Avatar 4. “If they’re gonna invest in these characters, if they’re gonna invest in this world, we want to give it to them at a regular cadence.

That was the game plan. (The collective films are) really one big story, but it’s like episodic television. Each one has its own proximal resolution. The character problems continue across the cut,” he said.

James Cameron
