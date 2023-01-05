James Cameron hints at darker side of Na’vi in Avatar sequel

By Express News Service

Filmmaker James Cameron said that the third instalment of Avatar will show the darker side of Na’vi, the race of extraterrestrial humanoids who live in Pandora.

The second instalment, Avatar: The Way of Water, is successfully running the theatres. In this film, apart from the forest-dwelling Omaticaya, we are also introduced to another water-dwelling clan, Metkayina. Both tribes live peacefully and only resort to violence when their land is seized by humans. And recently, Cameron revealed that the audiences might soon find out that not all Na’vi are good Na’vi.

Cameron said that Avatar 3 will explore “different cultures from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People’. I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides.” “In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples,” the director continued.

“In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.”

While the first two Avatar films centred on conflicts between Na’vi tribes and humans, it is speculated that the third film will find Na’vi facing off against Na’vi for the first time in the franchise. Meanwhile, the production of the third instalment of Avatar has been wrapped and it is scheduled to hit theatres on December 20, 2024.

