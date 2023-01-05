MCU stars, celebrities extend wishes to Jeremy Renner after health update

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

Jeremy Renner, who is hospitalised following a snow-ploughing accident, recently shared a picture of himself on social media and thanked his fans and well-wishers for the love.

In a post, Renner wrote, "Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all." And since then, the actor has been receiving more messages of support as he starts on the road to recovery. Especially, he got words of encouragement from his Marvel co-stars and other celebrities.

The Thor star Chris Hemsworth commented, "Speedy recovery buddy. And Thor director Taika Waititi wrote, "My brother I love you." Sending love your way!"

Captain America actor Chris Evans said: "Tough as nails. Love you buddy."

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt said, "Continued prayers your way brutha." Avengers' directors The Russo Brothers replied: "Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery."

MCU star Cobie Smulders said: "Sending love your way."

WandaVision actor Paul Bettany replied: "Love you mate. Sending you love and healing."

Hawkeye co-star Tony Dalton said: "Get well soon Big Man!"

Other celebrities like Eiza Gonzailez, Jimmy Fallon, Vanessa Hudgens, Heid Klum, Steve Aoki, Ashley Benson, Georgie Flores, Isla Fisher and Orlando Bloom and Juliette Lewis shared their warm regards and wished the actor to get well soon.

