Release date of Netflix’s 'Outer Banks' season 3 out

Netflix has released the first looks and streaming date of third season of Outer Banks, the American action adventure mystery teen drama, on social media on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

The third season is set to premiere on February 23. Outer Banks is a series set against the backdrop of Outer Banks of North Carolina and follows the conflict between two teen groups with polar opposite backgrounds. While the wealthy residents are called Kooks, the working class locals are called Pogues.

As the Pogues are on the mission to find the missing father of the group leader, they also happen to discover treasure that is connected to the father. The third season will find the group living in a deserted island, which becomes their new home.  

The series is created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke. Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, among others.

