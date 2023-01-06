Home Entertainment English

Composer Michael Giacchino to make directorial debut 

By Express News Service

Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino is known for making music for popular films like Star Trek (2009), Ratatouille, Up, and Zootopia. It has now been confirmed that the composer is all set to make his directorial debut.

According to reports, Giacchino is remaking the 1954 sci-fi film Them! with Warner Bros. He is currently in talks with writers to adapt the film to modern times. The monster film revolves around giant ants that end up becoming a threat to human lives due to them being radioactive in nature.

In a conversation with Deadline, he said, “What I love about Them! is exactly what it’s called: Them! It’s about the other, the unknown which one refuses or can’t understand.”

