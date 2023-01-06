DC CEO James Gunn confirms return of 'Wonder Woman'

By Express News Service

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman was first released in 2017, after which a sequel titled Wonder Woman 1984 came out in 2020. Recently, there were rumors that the third film in the series was nixed by DC due to a change in the strategy of future DC films. Debunking the rumors, DC CEO James Gunn tweeted and confirmed that the third installment is still on.

Gunn tweeted, “I hereby debunk it (only because it’s not true),” with a video. His tweet came in response to a user asking the filmmaker and director to debunk the ongoing myths. Gunn also shared another tweet in which he said, “I don’t know what’s out there about Ezra but our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month).”

