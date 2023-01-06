Home Entertainment English

Ridley Scott begins casting for 'Gladiator 2'

Published: 06th January 2023 08:46 AM

Filmmaker Ridley Scott

Filmmaker Ridley Scott (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

Acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott’s historical epic drama Gladiator is getting a sequel twenty-three years after its release. According to reports, the Blade Runner director has begun searching for lead actors for Gladiator 2.

Even though the casting for the film has begun, it still does not mean that the production of the film will end anytime this year. This means that we might not get any official confirmation regarding the release date until next year. 

The original Gladiator is a fictionalised version of Ancient Rome and involved real-life characters like emperor Marcus Aurelius and his son Commodus and captured the historically famous events of the Gladiator battles in vivid detail. Russell Crowe played General Maximus Decimus Meridius while Joaquin Phoenix played Commodus.

Details regarding the plot for the sequel and whether Crowe and Phoenix will reprise their roles are currently being kept under tight wraps. Ridley Scott is currently busy working on a film based on the acclaimed French military general Napoleon Bonaparte. 
 

