Netflix to develop 'The Sea Beast' sequel

By Express News Service

The sequel of animated adventure film The Sea Beast (2022), directed by Chris Williams, is in the works at Netflix. With a voice cast of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, The Sea Beast is about a sea monster hunter who is joined by an orphaned girl, as they look to find an elusive Red Bluster.

Now streaming on Netflix after its theatrical run, the film garnered positive reception and went on to become one of the most watched films. Backed and distributed by Netflix, the film became the most viewed animated feature film of the streamer and also topped the top 10 film charts.

While a sequel was not in the original plan while making The Sea Beast, Chris said to The Hollywood Reporter, “I never thought beyond the first movie. We were not planning for a series. And that was for the good. I just wanted to make this a fun experience and not compromise (the movie) by trying to set up future things.”

He added, “A priority in the first one was making it feel plausible and truthful. And when I thought about the truth about where The Sea Beast ended, it looks like everything is nicely wrapped. You have the father and daughter sitting on the dock, the world has changed and given up monster hunting and, isn’t that terrific? But the more I thought about the truth of it, the more I realized the story wasn’t really over.”

