Paul Mescal joins Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel

Director Ridley Scott had previously expressed interest to helm the sequel to Gladiator.

Published: 09th January 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Director Ridley Scott had previously expressed interest to helm the sequel to Gladiator. Now, it is almost sure that the sequel is closer than ever before as a new report states that Paul Mescal of Hulu's limited series Normal People is in negotiations to lead the project.

It is also said that Scott would once again serve as the director and would also produce the film alongside Michael Pruss, Scott Free President as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher of Red Wagon Entertainment.

Janty Yates and Arthur Max, the Costume Designer and Production Designer, respectively, of the original film, are also set to return for the sequel. They would be working from a script written by David Scarpa.

Mescal is currently best known for his role in the aforementioned Hulu limited series, Normal People. He has also appeared in the acclaimed Aftersun released in 2022. He was also featured in God's Creatures which premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Ridley Scott Gladiator Paul Mescal
