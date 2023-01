By Express News Service

The cast of Dune: Part Two grows bigger as Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) has joined the upcoming science fiction epic in an undisclosed role.

While details on his character remain scarce, the announcement comes just a few weeks after filming on the project wrapped.

He joins previously announced cast members Austin Butler (Elvis) as Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh (Black Widow) as Princess Irulan, and Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV.



