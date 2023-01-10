Comedian Bert Kreischer’s 'The Machine' to release on May 26

By Express News Service

The Machine, the upcoming film which is inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian Bert Kreischer, will release in theatres May 26, the makers announced. The film is directed by Peter Atencio.

Billed to be an action comedy, the upcoming film follows Bert’s college life, where picks up Russian language class instead of Spanish.

While he attempts to switch classes, his professor prevents him from doing so, in order to keep his students. Eventually as Bert continues with the Russian class, and befriends Russian mobsters, one drunked episode makes their lives go haywire. The Machine is set 23 years after this episode, where Bert;’s estranged father makes an appearance

With screenplay by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes, the film features Bert reprising his character, alongside Mark Hamill, Jimmy Tatro. Iva Babic, Robert Maaser, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jessica Gabor, Rita Bernard Shaw, Nikola Đuri ko, Oleg Taktarov, Amelie Villers, and Mercedes de la Cruz, and others. The film is backed by Bert, Atencio, Cale Boyter, Judi Marmel.

