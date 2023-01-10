Home Entertainment English

Comedian Bert Kreischer’s 'The Machine' to release on May 26

The Machine, the upcoming film which is inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian Bert Kreischer, will release in theatres May 26, the makers announced.

Published: 10th January 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Machine, the upcoming film which is inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian Bert Kreischer, will release in theatres May 26, the makers announced. The film is directed by Peter Atencio.
Billed to be an action comedy, the upcoming film follows Bert’s college life, where picks up Russian language class instead of Spanish. 

While he attempts to switch classes, his professor prevents him from doing so, in order to keep his students. Eventually as Bert continues with the Russian class, and befriends Russian mobsters, one drunked episode makes their lives go haywire. The Machine is set 23 years after this episode, where Bert;’s estranged father makes an appearance

With screenplay by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes, the film features Bert reprising his character, alongside Mark Hamill, Jimmy Tatro. Iva Babic, Robert Maaser, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jessica Gabor, Rita Bernard Shaw, Nikola Đuri ko, Oleg Taktarov, Amelie Villers, and Mercedes de la Cruz, and others. The film is backed by Bert, Atencio, Cale Boyter, Judi Marmel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Machine Bert Kreischer
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp