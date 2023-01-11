Home Entertainment English

Netflix to adapt young adult book 'They Both Die at the End' as series

Netflix is set to adapt young adult novel They Both Die at the End authored by Adam Silvera as a series.

Published: 11th January 2023 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Netflix is set to adapt young adult novel They Both Die at the End authored by Adam Silvera as a series. The creator of Bridgerton, Chris Van Dusen, will executive produce in addition to penning the pilot episode.

They Both Die at the End revolves around two characters, Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio who are strangers in the beginning, but soon turn out to be star-crossed lovers. As they receive a call from program Death-Cast, which can correctly predict the time a person dies.

As both of them are destined to die on the same day, with the help of another app Last Friend, where people can meet during the final days, the strangers embark on an adventure which will make them remember for lifetime.  

It was one of the New York Times best-selling ones and became an instant hit during the pandemic. The author released a prequel book titled, The First to Die at the End. Drew Comins and musician Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio serve as executive producers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
They Both Die at the End Netflix
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp