Tom Ellis, Emma Roberts to lead romantic dramedy series 'Second Wife'

The show reunites Ellis with Hulu and 20th TV as he stars in their upcoming limited series "Washington Black".

Published: 14th January 2023

By Shilajit Mitra
LOS ANGELES: "Lucifer" star Tom Ellis and actor Emma Roberts will headline "Second Wife", a new series from Hulu and 20th Television.

The romantic dramedy is created, executive produced and to be showrun by Meaghan Oppenheimer, best known for Hulu and 20th TV's smash hit series "Tell Me Lies", according to entertainment news website Deadline.

"Second Wife", which is darkly comedic in tone and explores the themes of intimacy, failure, and second chances, follows the ups and downs of a blended family.

"Fresh off a terrible breakup, Sasha (Roberts) flees her life in New York to start over in London, where she meets and quickly falls in love with a recently divorced father named Jacob (Ellis).

"When they impulsively decide to get married, they will soon learn that there's a lot they don't know about each other" and they can't outrun their pasts forever," the official plotline read.

The show reunites Ellis with Hulu and 20th TV as he stars in their upcoming limited series "Washington Black".

It also marks the first creative collaboration between Ellis and his wife Oppenheimer.

