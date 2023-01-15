Home Entertainment English

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe competition 2023

Nearly 90 contestants from around the world took part in the competition, organizers said, involving personal statements, in-depth interviews and various categories including evening gowns & swimwear.

Published: 15th January 2023 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

R'Bonney Gabriel

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant, in New Orleans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS:  R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night.

Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at the moment of the dramatic reveal of the winner, then beamed after her name was announced. Thumping music rang out, and she was handed a bouquet of flowers, draped in the winner's sash and crowned with a tiara onstage at the 71st Miss Universe Competition, held in New Orleans.

 Left to right are Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel and Miss Dominican Republic Andreina Martinez | AP

The second runner-up was Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez. In the Q&A at the last stage of the competition for the three finalists, Gabriel was asked how she would work to demonstrate Miss Universe is “an empowering and progressive organization” if she were to win.

“I would use it to be a transformational leader,” she responded, citing her work using recycled materials in her fashion design and teaching sewing to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence. “It is so important to invest in others, invest in our community and use your unique talent to make a difference,” Gabriel continued.

Left to right are Miss Dominican Republic Andreina Martinez, Miss Curacao Gabriela Dos Santos, Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel.| AP

“We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change.” According to Miss Universe, Gabriel is a former high school volleyball player and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

A short bio posted on the organization's website said she is also the CEO of her own sustainable clothing line. Nearly 90 contestants from around the world took part in the competition, organizers said, involving “personal statements, in-depth interviews and various categories including evening gown & swimwear.”

Miss Curacao, Gabriela Dos Santos, and Miss Puerto Rico, Ashley Carino, rounded out the top five finalists.

Miss Universe 2022 Harnaaz Sandhu gestures to the crowd before a new Miss Universe was chosen at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, in New Orleans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 | AP

Last year’s winner was Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

