Home Entertainment English

Austrian film 'Corsage' under shadow of actor's child porn trial

Corsage a 19th-century Austro-Hungarian Empress Elisabeth, her turbulent marriage to the emperor, has won several awards at international film festivals.

Published: 16th January 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the film 'Corsage'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

A scene from the film 'Corsage'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By AFP

VIENNA: One of the main backers of "Corsage", an award-winning Austrian film bidding for Oscars glory, on Sunday distanced itself from one its main actors after he was charged with possessing child pornography.

State television channel ORF said it would neither produce nor broadcast films by Florian Teichtmeister, who plays the Emperor Franz-Joseph in the movie.

"Corsage", about the 19th-century Austro-Hungarian Empress Elisabeth and her turbulent marriage to the emperor, has already won several awards at international film festivals and has been a box office success.

It is one of the 15 productions under consideration for the Academy Award for best international feature film.

But on Friday a lawyer for 43-year-old Teichtmeister announced that he had been charged and that his client would be pleading guilty at his trial in February.

Austria's cinematography association, which had put "Corsage" up for its Oscar candidacy, said it would stand by that decision, arguing that people needed to distinguish between the film and the actor.

The film's director and screenwriter Marie Kreutzer said she was "saddened and angry that a feminist film... should be so sullied and damaged by the horrible actions of a single person."

The Oscars jury will narrow the 15-strong list down to five before the ceremony on March 12.

Austria's national theatre, the Burgtheater, announced it had fired Teichtmeister with immediate effect.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Corsage Austrian film child pornography
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp