Zendaya bags best actress Critics Choice Award for 'Euphoria'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor-singer Zendaya bagged the award for the Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria' at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards.

She was nominated along with Christine Baranski for ('The Good Fight'), Sharon Horgan ('Bad Sisters'), Laura Linney ('Ozark'), Mandy Moore ('This Is Us') and Kelly Reilly ('Yellowstone').

The twitter page of the Critics Choice Awards shared a tweet: "Congratulations to @Zendaya, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. #EuphoriaHBO #CriticsChoiceAwards."

For portraying 'Rue' in 'Euphoria', Zendaya has already bagged two Emmy Awards (2020, 2022). She made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at that time), and only the second-ever Black woman to win the category in the Emmy, following Viola Davis for 'How to Get Away With Murder'.

Euphoria is an American teen drama television series based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name. It was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

