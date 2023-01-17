Is 'Spider-Man 4' reportedly to go on floors this year?

By Express News Service

Reports claim that Spider-Man 4's production will commence at the end of 2023. However, Sony Pictures which owns the movie rights to the character, have not announced it formally and hence Marvel can't comment on the upcoming project either.

After Sony's critical and financial disappointment, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, in 2015, Sony announced a deal to collaborate with Marvel Cinematic Studios on future Spider-Man films and integrate the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). They later collaborated to produce Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), while Sony separately redeveloped Venom (2018) as a stand-alone film later established as the beginning of its fictional universe.

In the first chapter of sony's spider legacy, Toby Maguire played the character Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. In later versions, Andrew Garfield pulled off the role. Since their association with Marvel studios, Tom Holland has played the character. In the last instalment, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), all three actors got together as Spidieys of different universes. No Way Home has made the biggest opening for reissue in nearly a decade and was marked as a critical success.

The social media buzz notes that Spider-Man 4 will start filming at the end of 2023. Moreover, the rumours are rife that Sony has a USD 200 million budget for the film.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

