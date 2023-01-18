Home Entertainment English

Disney releases 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 trailer 

The makers of The Mandalorian released the trailer of the third season on social media on Tuesday.

Published: 18th January 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian

By Express News Service

The makers of The Mandalorian released the trailer of the third season on social media on Tuesday.

The upcoming season will be helmed by various directors, including the return of Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison who shot Black Panther, Lee Isaac Chung who helmed Minari, actor Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and director Bruce Dallas Howard.

Starring Pedro Pascal in the titular role, the third season’s cast also includes Katee Sackhoff, Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. With Jon Favreau serving as the show-runner, The Mandalorian S3 will have Dave Filoni, Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson as the executive producers. The Mandalorian will stream on Disney+ on March 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer  The Mandalorian
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp