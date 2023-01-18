Disney releases 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 trailer 

By Express News Service

The makers of The Mandalorian released the trailer of the third season on social media on Tuesday.

The upcoming season will be helmed by various directors, including the return of Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison who shot Black Panther, Lee Isaac Chung who helmed Minari, actor Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and director Bruce Dallas Howard.

Starring Pedro Pascal in the titular role, the third season’s cast also includes Katee Sackhoff, Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. With Jon Favreau serving as the show-runner, The Mandalorian S3 will have Dave Filoni, Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson as the executive producers. The Mandalorian will stream on Disney+ on March 1.

