Miley Cyrus takes a swipe at ex-husband in 'Flowers' 

Her fans think "Flowers" resembles Bruno Mars' song, "When I Was Your Man."

Published: 18th January 2023 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Pop star Miley Cyrus

Pop star Miley Cyrus (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Miley Cyrus takes a swipe at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in her latest single, Flowers. The Tennessee singer chose to release the first single from her forthcoming album "Endless Summer Vacation" on January 13. Her fans think "Flowers" resembles Bruno Mars' song, "When I Was Your Man."

According to Billboard, some fans have speculated that Hemsworth dedicated Mars' song to Cyrus following their first engagement in 2013 — though those theories so far are unconfirmed, Insider reports.

In "When I Was Your Man," Mars sings that he wishes he "bought you flowers, and held your hand."

Although Mars isn't credited as a sample on the song, Cyrus sings "I can buy myself flowers," and "I can hold my own hand" in a similar tune to Mars' hit. 

Flowers comes two years after she announced she was divorcing actor Liam Hemsworth. The couple were married for just a year, but they had been together for a decade, El Pais reports.

The messages about empowerment in Flowers go beyond the lyrics. Cyrus also uses fashion to express that she feels complete. As a Twitter thread points out, in the music video, she begins the song dressed in a golden Saint Laurent creation from 1992, the year she was born. Then she takes a dip in a pool and exercises, dressed in black underwear, in a clear metaphor for working to feel stronger. And she ends the song in a masculine suit for a cathartic dance that has been compared with the Joker’s. A perfect ending for a story of recovery. The post-breakup song we needed, El Pais report noted.

