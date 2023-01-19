Emmy-winning director Bruce Gowers passes away at 82

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Emmy award-winning director of 'American Idol: The Search for a Superstar' and the original video for 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' Bruce Gowers passed away aged 82 on January 15 in his Santa Monica home after suffering from an acute respiratory infection.

His family members confirmed the news of his demise to Variety, a US-based news outlet.

According to Variety, over the span of eight seasons from 2002 to 2011, Gowers directed 234 episodes of "American Idol," earning him five Grammy nominations and one win for outstanding directing on a variety, music, or comedy series in 2009.

For his work on the television special "Fleetwood Mac: The Dance" in 1997, Gowers was nominated for the same Emmy award that year. In 1985, he was nominated for best videotape editing for a limited series or special along with the editors of "The Fifth International Guinness Book of World Records."

Gowers, born in New Kilbride, Scotland, started his career in London while enrolled at the BBC Training College. In the end, Gowers agreed to work for networks like Rediffusion and London Weekend Television, where he would be directing and producing employees.

In the control room, which he would frequently inhabit as a director for television programmes and music videos, Gowers was "happiest," according to his family.

After serving as the director of the renowned music video for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 1975, Gowers found himself overnight in the limelight. Gowers had numerous opportunities to collaborate with musicians throughout the years, including the Rolling Stones, 10cc, Rod Stewart, the Bee Gees, Alice Cooper, Journey, Supertramp, Michael Jackson, Rush, Santana, Prince, REO Speedwagon, Toto, John Mellencamp, and others.

Gowers moved to California later in the 1970s, where he continued to create and direct important award ceremonies like the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Billboard Awards, and the MTV Awards.

Gowers received his MTV Award for his contribution to "Bohemian Rhapsody," and later won a Director's Guild of America Award for "Genius: A Night for Ray Charles" in 2004. The seasoned director was also honoured with a Grammy in 1986 for helming the long-form music video for "The Heart of Rock 'n' Roll" by Huey Lewis and the News.

His wife Carol Rosenstein, daughter Katharine Polk, son Sean Gowers, and four grandchildren, Sean Jr., Robert, Charlotte, and Layla survive the 'American Idol' veteran.

