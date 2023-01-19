Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone' gets release date

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Heart of Stone, the upcoming Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt-starrer is set to premiere on Netflix on August 11, the streaming platform revealed, as part of the Netflix Save The Dates slate where it unveiled several of its upcoming titles' release dates.

The makers also released Gal Gadot's look as Rachel Stone.

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone marks Alia Bhatt's debut in Hollywood. Expected to be an action thriller, Alia plays a character named Keya Dhawan, while Gal Gadot is a CIA agent. The film also features Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, among others.

Heart of Stone is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. It is backed by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger under Skydance, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn's Mockingbird and Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano under Pilot Wave.

Heart of Stone, the upcoming Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt-starrer is set to premiere on Netflix on August 11, the streaming platform revealed, as part of the Netflix Save The Dates slate where it unveiled several of its upcoming titles' release dates. The makers also released Gal Gadot's look as Rachel Stone. Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone marks Alia Bhatt's debut in Hollywood. Expected to be an action thriller, Alia plays a character named Keya Dhawan, while Gal Gadot is a CIA agent. The film also features Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, among others. Heart of Stone is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. It is backed by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger under Skydance, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn's Mockingbird and Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano under Pilot Wave.