Home Entertainment English

Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone' gets release date

The makers of 'Heart of Stone' also released Gal Gadot's look as Rachel Stone.

Published: 19th January 2023 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

The makers of 'Heart of Stone' also released Gal Gadot's look as Rachel Stone.

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

Heart of Stone, the upcoming Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt-starrer is set to premiere on Netflix on August 11, the streaming platform revealed, as part of the Netflix Save The Dates slate where it unveiled several of its upcoming titles' release dates.

The makers also released Gal Gadot's look as Rachel Stone.

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone marks Alia Bhatt's debut in Hollywood. Expected to be an action thriller, Alia plays a character named Keya Dhawan, while Gal Gadot is a CIA agent. The film also features Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, among others.

Heart of Stone is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. It is backed by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger under Skydance, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn's Mockingbird and Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano under Pilot Wave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gal Gadot Alia Bhatt Netflix Heart of Stone
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp