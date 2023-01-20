Channing Tatum to reprise Patrick Swayze’s role in 'Ghost' remake

By Express News Service

Channing Tatum’s production company, Free Association, has acquired the rights to the 1990 fantasy-romance film, Ghost. The actor has recently revealed that he would most probably reprise the role of Patrick Swayze in the remake of the 90s film.

Directed by Jerry Zucker, Ghost starred Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Goldwyn, Vincent Schiavelli, and Rick Aviles apart from Patrick Swayze. The plot centers on Sam Wheat (Swayze), a murdered banker, whose ghost sets out to save his girlfriend, Molly Jensen (Moore), from the person who killed him – through the help of the psychic Oda Mae Brown (Goldberg).

Meanwhile, the actor is awaiting the release of Magic Mike’s Last Dance in which he will be reprising his role as the lead. This will be his third Magic Mike franchise film, this time with Salma Hayek as his co-star. The film is slated for release in February.

