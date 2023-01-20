'M3GAN' sequel in works; set for 2025

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that filmmaker James Wan, who has co-wrote and co-produced M3GAN, had the idea to develop the sequel for the film. While the sci-fi thriller is doing well in theatres now, M3GAN’s sequel titled M3GAN 2.0 is all set for 2025. M3GAN 2.0 will see stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw reprise their roles as Gemma and Cady. No director has been announced for the sequel, but Gerard Johnstone may take up the baton once again.

M3GAN, which stands for Model 3 Generative Android, is about a roboticist who comes up with a lifelike, AI doll M3GAN, which can serve as a child’s companion while also being an ally to parents. When M3GAN is enlisted as Cady’s guidance, things become haywire when the doll becomes overprotective and takes extreme measures on anyone who tries to cause harm to the girl.

Although made for a younger audience, the film has been rated PG-13. However, the film’s rating has not affected its reception.

