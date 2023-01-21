Brando's Godfather poster found in arrested mafia boss Messina Denaro's hideout: Report

By Online Desk

A poster of Marlon Brando as The Godfather was found in the first of three hideouts used by Matteo Messina Denaro, the Mafia superboss caught after 30 years on the run last Monday, Italian news agency ANSA quoted sources as saying on Thursday evening.

Police said the iconic poster was very similar to the official poster of the movie in which Brando plays Don Vito Corleone, the news agency has reported.

Messina Denaro aka Diabolik after the comics super criminal anti-hero, 60, was arrested in a Palermo clinic where he was being treated for liver cancer under an assumed name. Police have so far found three hideouts he used in a town not far from his power base at Trapani, Campobello di Mazara, ANSA reported.

In the first they found Cosa Nostra documents, designer items and viagra, in the second jewelry and other valuables, and in the last one, found Thursday, virtually nothing as the flat was empty.

ALSO READ | Italy's most-wanted mafia boss, convicted of dozens of murders nabbed after 30 years on run

All three were within a few hundred metres of each other at Campobello, where Messina Denaro is believed to have been shielded by a Mafia middle class, police said. Messina Denaro is continuing his chemotherapy at a maximum security prison at L'Aquila, the capital of the Abruzzo region, ANSA added.

The mobster failed to take part in a court hearing on Thursday regarding his conviction for being among the mobsters who ordered the 1992 bombings in which anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino were among the victims, ANSA report adds.

A poster of Marlon Brando as The Godfather was found in the first of three hideouts used by Matteo Messina Denaro, the Mafia superboss caught after 30 years on the run last Monday, Italian news agency ANSA quoted sources as saying on Thursday evening. Police said the iconic poster was very similar to the official poster of the movie in which Brando plays Don Vito Corleone, the news agency has reported. Messina Denaro aka Diabolik after the comics super criminal anti-hero, 60, was arrested in a Palermo clinic where he was being treated for liver cancer under an assumed name. Police have so far found three hideouts he used in a town not far from his power base at Trapani, Campobello di Mazara, ANSA reported. In the first they found Cosa Nostra documents, designer items and viagra, in the second jewelry and other valuables, and in the last one, found Thursday, virtually nothing as the flat was empty. ALSO READ | Italy's most-wanted mafia boss, convicted of dozens of murders nabbed after 30 years on run All three were within a few hundred metres of each other at Campobello, where Messina Denaro is believed to have been shielded by a Mafia middle class, police said. Messina Denaro is continuing his chemotherapy at a maximum security prison at L'Aquila, the capital of the Abruzzo region, ANSA added. The mobster failed to take part in a court hearing on Thursday regarding his conviction for being among the mobsters who ordered the 1992 bombings in which anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino were among the victims, ANSA report adds.