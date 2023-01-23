Home Entertainment English

James Cameron becomes first director to have 3 films grossing $2 billion at global box office

Published: 23rd January 2023 02:42 PM

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron (Photo | AP)

By Aswin Devan
Express News Service

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has officially grossed USD 2 billion at the global box office, becoming only the sixth film to ever achieve that milestone. This led the auteur to a solo club where he is the only filmmaker in history to direct three movies that each grossed USD 2 billion or more globally.

Titanic, Cameron's 1997 directorial became the highest-grossing movie of all time during its original release and is still the third biggest with USD 2.1 billion. Later, the first in his Avatar franchise was released in 2009 and crossed the USD 2 billion benchmark, and is the current highest-grossing movie of all time with USD 2.9 billion.

The other movies to gross USD 2 billion are Avengers: Endgame (USD 2.7 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (USD 2.07 billion), and Avengers: Infinity War (USD 2.05 billion). Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of Infinity War and Endgame, are the only other directors to helm more than one USD 2 billion film. 

Avatar: Way Of Water was released in December 2022, and the film is still running in theatres. Meanwhile, James Cameron's 1997 classic Titanic is set to have a re-release and will be back on big screens on February 10. The film’s re-release will serve as a commemoration to mark 25 years of the film. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

TAGS
James Cameron Avatar: The Way of Water Titanic
